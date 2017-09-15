Singapore banks shine in 'World's 50 Safest Banks 2017' rankings

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
SINGAPORE banks DBS, OCBC and UOB shone once again in trade publication Global Finance's "The World's 50 Safest Banks 2017" rankings.
DBS Bank took 11th position, OCBC 13th and UOB 14th. They took the first three positions of Asia rankings in that order.
The
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal