Singapore dollar rallies further as investors seek refuge

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
THE Singapore dollar (SGD) continued to rally on Tuesday as investors turned to safe-haven assets following the latest North Korean provocation.
The SGD surged to S$1.3515 against the US dollar, from Monday's S$1.3545. It has risen four days in a row and is now up almost
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal