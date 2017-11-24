You are here
Singapore has 'good start' in bid to become debt restructuring hub
Indranee Rajah says key to a good restructuring is for the parties and the court "to take a commercial approach to it"
Singapore
SINGAPORE has made "a good start" in its bid to become a debt restructuring hub in the region, with six workout cases filed before its courts after it adopted US Chapter 11-like incentives in local company laws this year, Senior Minister of State for Law and Finance Indranee
