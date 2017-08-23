Singapore property's next 'Sail' moment not on the horizon

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
ALMOST exactly 13 years ago, Kwek Leng Beng, the billionaire chairman of City Developments Ltd, then Singapore's biggest builder by market value, did something outlandish.
Together with partner AIG Global Real Estate, he launched Sail @ Marina Bay, an ambitious, 245-metre
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal