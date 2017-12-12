SingHaiyi, shareholders take 9.9% stake in Cromwell for A$169m

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
MAINBOARD-LISTED real estate group SingHaiyi has, in conjunction with Haiyi Holdings, subscribed for about 175.1 million units of stapled securities, or a 9.9 per cent stake, in Australia-listed Cromwell Property Group for A$169.6 million (S$172.4 million).
Haiyi Holdings
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo