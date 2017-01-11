Singtel launches nationwide 450Mbps mobile data speeds

Singtel said on Wednesday that it has launched Singapore's fastest mobile network, with the nationwide deployment of a 450 Mbps 4G LTE-Advanced service.

SINGTEL said on Wednesday that it has launched Singapore's fastest mobile network, with the nationwide deployment of a 450 Mbps 4G LTE-Advanced service.

According to Singtel, this delivers up to 50 per cent faster download speeds than prevailing LTE services, allowing customers to download a full-length HD movie in less than two minutes over mobile data.

The 450 Mbps service is available to all Singtel 4G customers at no additional charge.

Singtel said that the speed enhancement is made possible by its nationwide LTE network upgrade to support 256 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM). A pre-5G technology, 256 QAM increases the number of unique radio waveform shapes to carry up to 33.33 per cent higher data and elevates spectral efficiency.

The telco added that customers with Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 edge can enjoy 450 Mbps speeds starting from Wednesday.

LG V20 users will also be able to harness the higher speeds with a soon-to-be released software update. More compatible smartphone models are expected to be launched by early 2017, Singtel said.