Sino Grandness adds vending machines to collaboration with Wechat Food

SINO Grandness Food Industry Group on Thursday announced a new distribution network called "Wu lian wang yun ping tai", which translates to "cloud platform for online products" - the result of an agreement signed with Wechat Food to distribute the group's own-branded Garden Fresh beverage products on the new distribution network.

The network comprises automatic vending machines to be rolled out across China using Wechat Food's cloud platform.

In January this year, Sino Grandness signed an agreement with Wechat Food to distribute the group's full range of own-branded products, including beverage products, canned food and snack food through a mobile Internet platform developed by Wechat Food.

The latest agreement further cements the collaboration between Sino Grandness and Wechat Food by adding automatic vending machines which support cashless transactions. This will make it even more convenient for consumers to buy products immediately with their mobile phones, Sino Grandness said.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The company's products will add to the product lines that will be displayed on the vending machines, which will cover hotel and office buildings in multiple cities.

Sino Grandness believes that the move will improve the visibility of its products and elevate its brand value.

Its shares added S$0.005 to close at S$0.220 on Thursday.