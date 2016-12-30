You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Spackman Entertainment unit's Korean film Master breaks even in 8 days

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 08:21
by
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

CRIME-ACTION film MASTER, produced by Spackman Entertainment Group's indirect wholly owned subsidiary Zip Cinema Co Ltd, surpassed the film's breakeven point within eight days of its official release on Dec 21, the entertainment production company announced on Thursday.

Latest statistics from the Korean Film Council showed that Master recorded 3.8 million total ticket admissions with gross box office revenue of US$25.3 million as at Dec 28.

The film maintains its top position at the South Korean box office and continues to be released on at least 1,263 screens daily, capturing at least 40.98 per cent of the nation's market share of box office revenue since its official release in South Korea.

It also noted that Master was the highest grossing opening on the Christmas weekend box office chart in South Korea.

Master is slated to be screened in Singapore theatres around Jan 12 next year.
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
5 AusGroup flags potential event of default
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening