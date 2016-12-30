Spackman Entertainment unit's Korean film Master breaks even in 8 days

CRIME-ACTION film MASTER, produced by Spackman Entertainment Group's indirect wholly owned subsidiary Zip Cinema Co Ltd, surpassed the film's breakeven point within eight days of its official release on Dec 21, the entertainment production company announced on Thursday.

Latest statistics from the Korean Film Council showed that Master recorded 3.8 million total ticket admissions with gross box office revenue of US$25.3 million as at Dec 28.

The film maintains its top position at the South Korean box office and continues to be released on at least 1,263 screens daily, capturing at least 40.98 per cent of the nation's market share of box office revenue since its official release in South Korea.

It also noted that Master was the highest grossing opening on the Christmas weekend box office chart in South Korea.

Master is slated to be screened in Singapore theatres around Jan 12 next year.