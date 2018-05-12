SPH appoints chief tech officer, chief product officer to drive digital media push

Incoming CTO Glen Gary Francis was formerly founder and president of CIO Academy Asia.

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH), which publishes The Business Times, announced on Friday it has appointed a chief technology officer (CTO) and a chief product officer (CPO) to drive its digital offerings.

Glen Gary Francis has been named CTO with effect from May 21 and reports to chief executive Ng Yat Chung.

Gaurav Sachdeva steps into the CPO role effective May 14 and reports to deputy CEO Anthony Tan.

As CTO, Mr Francis will oversee the technologies and digital capabilities for SPH's businesses. He was formerly founder and president of CIO Academy Asia, and previously group chief information officer at former mainboard listee Global Logistic Properties.

He will also take over the IT division with effect from Aug 1. Current executive vice-president of the IT division, Low Huan Ping, will assist in the transition before retiring in October 2018. Mr Ng welcomed Mr Francis and thanked Mr Low for his years of service.

Mr Sachdeva joins SPH from private hire company Grab, where he was head of product for growth hacking and innovation, and chief of staff for products.

As CPO, he will work with SPH's media group division on the vision, design, development and monetisation of its digital media content and products, partnering Mr Francis' technology team.

Mr Sachdeva said: "I have full confidence that we can enhance our existing products and develop new ones so that we will always stay ahead of new technologies and changing needs."

The current head of the digital division, Julian Tan, will be redesignated chief of digital business, reporting to Mr Ng.

SPH's counter closed on Friday at S$2.77, up 0.36 per cent or one Singapore cent.