You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH appoints chief tech officer, chief product officer to drive digital media push

Sat, May 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

BT_20180512_KYSPH124L7E_3433892.jpg
Incoming CPO Gaurav Sachdeva joins SPH from private hire company Grab.

BT_20180512_KYSPH124L7E_3433892.jpg
Incoming CTO Glen Gary Francis was formerly founder and president of CIO Academy Asia.

BT_20180512_KYSPH124L7E_3433892.jpg
Current digital division head Julian Tan will be redesignated chief of digital business.

Singapore

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH), which publishes The Business Times, announced on Friday it has appointed a chief technology officer (CTO) and a chief product officer (CPO) to drive its digital offerings.

Glen Gary Francis has been named CTO with effect from May 21 and reports to chief executive Ng Yat Chung.

Gaurav Sachdeva steps into the CPO role effective May 14 and reports to deputy CEO Anthony Tan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As CTO, Mr Francis will oversee the technologies and digital capabilities for SPH's businesses. He was formerly founder and president of CIO Academy Asia, and previously group chief information officer at former mainboard listee Global Logistic Properties.

He will also take over the IT division with effect from Aug 1. Current executive vice-president of the IT division, Low Huan Ping, will assist in the transition before retiring in October 2018. Mr Ng welcomed Mr Francis and thanked Mr Low for his years of service.

Mr Sachdeva joins SPH from private hire company Grab, where he was head of product for growth hacking and innovation, and chief of staff for products.

As CPO, he will work with SPH's media group division on the vision, design, development and monetisation of its digital media content and products, partnering Mr Francis' technology team.

Mr Sachdeva said: "I have full confidence that we can enhance our existing products and develop new ones so that we will always stay ahead of new technologies and changing needs."

The current head of the digital division, Julian Tan, will be redesignated chief of digital business, reporting to Mr Ng.

SPH's counter closed on Friday at S$2.77, up 0.36 per cent or one Singapore cent.

Editor's Choice

May 12, 2018
Real Estate

Prime districts enter the collective sales fray in 2018

BT_20180512_HHBRUNCH12FINAL_3433491-1.jpg
May 12, 2018
Brunch

Keeping things shipshape

May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost back in the black in Q4 on absence of impairment fees

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir
5 China's President Xi Jinping may also travel to Singapore when Trump meets Kim: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180512_CSP12_3433917.jpg
May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

New compulsory training and proficiency test for corporate service providers starts on Nov 15

BT_20180512_ANWAR2_3433995.jpg
May 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says King willing to grant full pardon for Anwar

BT_20180512_JAHENG12_3433855.jpg
May 12, 2018
Government & Economy

See tech disruption as enabling, rather than taking away jobs: Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening