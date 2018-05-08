You are here

SPH, Mediacorp's Singapore Media Exchange goes live

Tue, May 08, 2018 - 5:53 PM
From left: SMX CEO Hari Shankar; Julian Tan, executive VP for SPH's digital division and SMX director; Roger Moy, head of consumer insights and analytics at Mediacorp and chair of SMX.
SINGAPORE Media Exchange (SMX), a digital advertising marketplace that is the result of a tie-up between Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and Mediacorp, is officially live as of today.

Through the single platform offered by SMX, marketers will be able to tap the two local media giants' inventory of websites, including that of SPH's The Business Times, The Straits Times, as well as Mediacorp's Channel NewsAsia and Today Online.

SMX uses programmatic technology, which relies on computer programs to automatically serve ads onto multiple websites instantly.

SPH and Mediacorp, which announced the joint venture in August 2017, are among the top five digital properties with the highest traffic in Singapore, according to comScore, collectively reaching three in four digital consumers every month.

SMX is being helmed by media management veteran Hari Shankar, who was previously managing director of Ecselis, the strategic arm of the Havas Media Group.

"Brands are looking for quality choices in the marketplace," he said. "SMX is a harbinger of things to come in the programmatic space in Singapore, following similar developments in other parts of the world. I am incredibly excited to lead this initiative to deliver a premium, brand-safe alternative for programmatic buyers in Singapore."

The key technology partners are AppNexus and Lotame.

In a first for Singapore, SMX has a multi-screening capability that allows advertisers to sync their programmatic buys real-time with event triggers on television, it said. It will continue to invest in other new programmatic features and explore other tie-ups to meet advertiser needs.

It also has plans to extend the platform as well to other "like-minded premium publishers". SMX said it has already seen "keen interest" from other publishers seeking new ways to monetise their traffic.

Julian Tan, executive vice president for SPH's digital division and director of SMX, said: "The commencement of this initiative is just the tip of the iceberg. Through the use of advanced programmatic technology, we are looking to build the premium programmatic marketplace in Singapore, offering advertisers a trusted environment at scale. With this alliance, we also hope to seek out 'others like us' to partner so that SMX can widen its reach beyond Mediacorp and SPH, as well as deepen its data depth."

May 8, 2018
Singapore banks humming along, but trade woes offer pause

May 8, 2018
Grab's route change meets with scepticism

May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture snaps back as 'true Valiant' confronts short-sellers

