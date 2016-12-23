SPH websites preferred choices of advertisers: survey

SINGAPORE Press Holdings' (SPH) websites are the preferred choices of advertisers and marketers when planning their digital media campaigns, according to the recent Digital Media of the Year survey by trade magazine Marketing.

Websites of SPH and its wholly-owned subsidiary SPH Magazines Pte Ltd (SPH Magazines) did well in the survey which drew participation from 900 industry professionals.

SPH and SPH Magazines' websites ranked top in the Local Business & Finance, Local News and Current Affairs, Women, Motor Vehicles and Parenting categories. They were also the favourites in the Men and Luxury categories.

SPH's financial daily The Business Times' website was ranked advertisers' most preferred website in the Local Business & Finance category for the second consecutive year.

SPH dominated the Local News and Current Affairs category with The Straits Times' website in first place and AsiaOne in third place.

SPH Magazines' herworldPLUS and Cleo were advertisers' preferred websites in the Women category, coming in first and third respectively. Young Parents came in first in the Parenting category. Men's Health and The Peak came in second in the Men and Luxury categories, respectively.

In the Motor Vehicles category, sgCarMart came in first while print magazine Torque's website by SPH Magazines was the runner-up.