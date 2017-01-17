ST Aerospace bags orders worth S$840m in Q4 of 2016

THE aerospace arm of Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering), ST Aerospace (Singapore Technologies Aerospace), secured new contracts worth around S$840 million during the fourth quarter of 2016.

According to ST Engineering, these new contracts range from line and airframe maintenance to component repair and overhaul.

ST Aerospace signed an agreement with Alaska Airlines to exclusively provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) maintenance support for the airline's CFM56-7B engines that power its fleet of Boeing 737-700 and 737-900 aircraft. The five-year agreement is expected to cover more than 60 planned maintenance commitments and commences immediately.

The aerospace arm continued to expand its MRO capabilities during the fourth quarter. Its airframe MRO station in Guangzhou, China, received approval by the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia to provide line maintenance service at the Shantou Airport in Guangdong Province.

ST Aerospace also made further progress in developing its aircraft seats business when it received Singapore Technical Standards Order certification, a performance standard issued for specified materials, parts, processes, and appliances used on civil aircraft, from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore for its in-house aircraft seats design.