You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ST Aerospace bags orders worth S$840m in Q4 of 2016

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 18:01
by
amit@sph.com.sg@AmitRoyCBT

22_262387.11 (39369693) - 08_08_2016.jpg
THE aerospace arm of Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering), ST Aerospace (Singapore Technologies Aerospace), secured new contracts worth around S$840 million during the fourth quarter of 2016.
PHOTO: PHOTODISC

THE aerospace arm of Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering), ST Aerospace (Singapore Technologies Aerospace), secured new contracts worth around S$840 million during the fourth quarter of 2016.

According to ST Engineering, these new contracts range from line and airframe maintenance to component repair and overhaul.

ST Aerospace signed an agreement with Alaska Airlines to exclusively provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) maintenance support for the airline's CFM56-7B engines that power its fleet of Boeing 737-700 and 737-900 aircraft. The five-year agreement is expected to cover more than 60 planned maintenance commitments and commences immediately.

The aerospace arm continued to expand its MRO capabilities during the fourth quarter. Its airframe MRO station in Guangzhou, China, received approval by the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia to provide line maintenance service at the Shantou Airport in Guangdong Province.

ST Aerospace also made further progress in developing its aircraft seats business when it received Singapore Technical Standards Order certification, a performance standard issued for specified materials, parts, processes, and appliances used on civil aircraft, from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore for its in-house aircraft seats design.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 Property agency industry shrinks further in tepid market
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening