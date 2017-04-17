You are here

ST Engineering's aerospace arm secures contracts worth S$1.11b for Q1

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 18:19
by
23121066 - 13_02_2012 - clairshow14.jpg
Singapore Technologies Engineering's aerospace arm secured new contracts worth about S$1.11 billion for the first quarter of 2017, the group announced in a Singapore Exchange filing on Monday.
PHOTO: ST ENGINEERING

The contract secured by Singapore Technologies Aerospace was for services ranging from line and heavy airframe maintenance to component repair and overhaul.

It includes performance-based logistics operation and support for military aircraft, several components repair and overhaul agreements and contracts for EcoPower® engine wash services. Among these are several multi-year renewal agreements.

ST Aerospace's airframe maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) station in Guangzhou, China, also opened its second hangar in the quarter, which can accommodate two wide-body and two narrow-body aircraft simultaneously.

Its German subsidiary Elbe Flugzeugwerke broke ground for a new facility in Kodersdorf, Saxony, adding 200,000 composite panels production capacity per annum to meet rising demand from the growing A320 and A321 Airbus fleet.

Besides that, it also received AS9100 Quality Management System certification for its in-house designed aircraft seats.

