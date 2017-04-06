You are here

ST Telemedia invests US$89 million in Armor

Investment will accelerate adoption of Armor's managed security platform for public, hybrid cloud environments
Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 05:50
Singapore

ST Telemedia (STT) is investing US$89 million in Dallas-based Armor, which provides managed security for public and hybrid clouds.

With this investment, STT becomes a joint lead shareholder with The Stephens Group (TSG), Armor's existing majority shareholder.

