ST Telemedia invests US$89 million in Armor
Investment will accelerate adoption of Armor's managed security platform for public, hybrid cloud environments
Singapore
ST Telemedia (STT) is investing US$89 million in Dallas-based Armor, which provides managed security for public and hybrid clouds.
With this investment, STT becomes a joint lead shareholder with The Stephens Group (TSG), Armor's existing majority shareholder.
Armor
