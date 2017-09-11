Starburst's warrants deserve another look

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
MOST of the time, warrants will move in tandem to their underlying shares. However today's feature, Starburst Holdings' warrants, on Friday fell when the stock rose. So even though we've featured Starburst's warrants in this column before, this movement suggests the instrument warrants a look.
