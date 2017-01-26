You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

STI drifts lower, but still up 5.5% for 2017

Trading volume is at 1.9 billion units worth S$1.33 billion, above last week's S$1.1 billion daily average
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 05:50
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

A 60-POINT rise in the Dow futures on Wednesday that suggested a firm session ahead for Wall Street failed to inspire the Straits Times Index to push on to a fresh 15-month high, though the index's eventual 2.01-point loss at 3,039.94 was considered mild by any standard, given that it is still

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
5 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening