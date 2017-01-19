You are here
STOCKS
STI falls for 3rd day but clings to 3,000
Index dragged down by banks; Singtel and Hongkong Land among other large index losers
SELLING of the three banks on Wednesday helped drag the Straits Times Index to its third consecutive loss, down 12.55 points to 3,000.22.
Turnover amounted to 1.6 billion units worth S$1.1 billion, the dollar value elevated by volume done in the banks which was S$224.6 million, or 20.3
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg