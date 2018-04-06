You are here
STOCKS
STI rallies 2% after Wall St rebounds
Investors should hedge against risk of escalation amid uncertainty, says Bank of Singapore
RIGHT now, retail investing in the stock market seems as risky as the game of Russian Roulette.
Trade conflict between the two largest economies - US and China - has kept the market conditions tense. Each day, the market opens and the chamber spins.
Incredibly, while the US stock
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg