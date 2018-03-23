You are here
STI slips 0.6% after Powell's first rate hike
Market watchers also concerned over Libor rising to its highest since 2008
SINGAPORE stock prices took a modest dip on Thursday after the Federal Reserve, as anticipated, lifted interest rates by a quarter point to the 1.5-to-1.75 per cent range.
Following in the footsteps of Wall Street, the key Straits Times Index fell 19.76 points or 0.56 per cent on Thursday
