STI weakens in line with soft Wall Street

It rebounds from intraday low of 2,999, suggesting that US worries may have been exaggerated
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 05:50
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

sgstocks.jpg
PHOTO: ST FILE

A 50-POINT loss in the Dow futures contract that indicated Wall Street might struggle to make upward gains on Monday led to selling here, with the Straits Times Index (STI) finishing 11.95 points lower at 3,013.12 in thin volume of 2.8 billion units worth S$818 million.

Excluding warrants

