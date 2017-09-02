SunMoon appoints new chairman, will convene EGM to reinstate mandate for interested person transaction

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
FOOD distributor SunMoon Food Company has appointed James Prideaux as its new chairman and lead independent director, while current chairman Gary Loh Hock Chuan will become the new deputy chairman.
Mr Prideaux, 54, is based in the UK, and is a chartered accountant. He was
