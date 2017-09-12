You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SUTL Enterprise partners association to expand Hainan yachting industry

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 18:43
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

MAINBOARD-listed SUTL Enterprise has partnered the Hainan Cruise & Yacht Association (HCYA) in the development and expansion of Hainan Island's yachting, cruising and maritime industry.

On Tuesday, the developer, operator and consultant of integrated marinas signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with HCYA. It said in a Singapore Exchange filing that it will "leverage its expertise in marina development and management" to offer HCYA advice to improve both the hardware and software on Hainan Island.

This is SUTL Enterprise's second venture into China. The group has a contract to provide consultancy and management services to a marina under construction in Guishan, Zhuhai, China. It will be named ONE15 Marina Guishan and construction is scheduled to be completed in 2019.

In recent years, there has been an increasing interest in yachting and the waterfront lifestyle among the wealthy in China. According to a report by Global Industry Analysts, China will have the fastest compound annual growth rate of 8.1 per cent between 2015 and 2022, driven by the growing number of wealthy individuals and rising interest in yachting.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Arthur Tay, SUTL Enterprise executive director and CEO, said: "This is the first time a Singapore company has been brought in to consult on Hainan Island's pleasure yachting industry. We hope the MOU will strengthen our presence in China and provide a platform for us to showcase our expertise and open doors to more opportunities."
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

United Engineers names Yanlord chairman and Perennial CEO as new directors

Sapphire wins S$57m contract for Beijing Metro extension

Heeton-led consortium buys Manchester City icon to redevelop into hotel

Shares of Felda Global Ventures climb on appointment of new chairman

Frasers Centrepoint buys 4 business parks in UK

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

bp_cbd2_120917_6.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Q4 business sentiment dips but industry watchers remain upbeat

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

lim hng kiang IMG_2987.JPG
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore to focus on digital economy, trade facilitation as Asean chair in 2018

lim hng kiang IMG_2987.JPG
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Heeton-led consortium buys Manchester City icon to redevelop into hotel

bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Real Estate

Private condo resale prices up 0.7% in August, volumes up 19.2%: SRX Property

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening