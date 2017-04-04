You are here
Swiber's lead independent director resigns
Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 21:40
SWIBER Holdings on Tuesday said its lead independent director Yeo Jeu Nam has resigned "to pursue personal interest".
He is also a director at Vallianz Holdings and Frencken Group.
