You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tencent, Alibaba may double in price in 5-10 years: fund manager

Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171207_JHTEN7_3210326.jpg
The real opportunity for Tencent and Alibaba is exporting their business models. Tencent can also profit from its strategy of taking minority positions in companies, including its stake in Snap Inc.
PHOTO: AFP

Boston

OPPENHEIMERFUNDS' Justin Leverenz owes a lot to Tencent Holdings Ltd. The stock, which he started accumulating in 2007 when it traded for about HK$6 (S$1) or about 1/60th of its current price, has helped make his emerging-market mutual fund the biggest in the world.

Tencent

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: First Sponsor, CDL, CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Sembcorp Marine

CRCT gets nod to list 64.4m new units at S$1.612 apiece from upsized placement

First Sponsor partners shareholders CDL, Tai Tak to acquire Le Meridien Frankfurt Hotel

'Our course is set,' says SingPost's new chief executive

Singapore is top of Asian FX heap, but for how long?

Emas Offshore unit slapped with termination of 3 bareboat charters

Editor's Choice

BT_20171207_ABSINGPOST_3210303.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

'Our course is set,' says SingPost's new chief executive

OFFICE.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

PwC calls for threshold for personal tax to be raised to S$40,000

FEL4148-pixgeneric.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'

Most Read

1 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
2 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
3 FCL tops bids for former Zouk site; Allgreen tops bids for Fourth Ave site
4 Singapore will reach critical demographic crossroad in 2018, says UOB economist
5 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171207_JLIDEA8UVJ_3210313.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks mine employees for bright ideas

BT_20171207_ABSINGPOST_3210303.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

'Our course is set,' says SingPost's new chief executive

FEL4148-pixgeneric.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'

Dec 7, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: First Sponsor, CDL, CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Sembcorp Marine

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening