The Straits Trading Company appoints two new directors

THE Straits Trading Company made some changes to its board, with the appointment of two new independent and non-executive directors Tan Chian Khong and Chua Tian Chu, with effect from Jan 1.

Mr Tan is a director of Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad, which is listed on Bursa Malaysia. He was a partner at Ernst & Young LLP from 1996 to 2016.

Mr Chua, on the other hand, has been engaged in theological studies and missionary work since 2014. He was formerly the deputy CEO of Meritus Hotels & Resorts from 2012 to 2013, and the head of Global Financial Institutions Group and executive vice-president of Group China Strategic Investment for United Overseas Bank before that.