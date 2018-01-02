You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

The Straits Trading Company appoints two new directors

Mon, Jan 01, 2018 - 9:50 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

THE Straits Trading Company made some changes to its board, with the appointment of two new independent and non-executive directors Tan Chian Khong and Chua Tian Chu, with effect from Jan 1.

Mr Tan is a director of Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad, which is listed on Bursa Malaysia. He was a partner at Ernst & Young LLP from 1996 to 2016.

Mr Chua, on the other hand, has been engaged in theological studies and missionary work since 2014. He was formerly the deputy CEO of Meritus Hotels & Resorts from 2012 to 2013, and the head of Global Financial Institutions Group and executive vice-president of Group China Strategic Investment for United Overseas Bank before that.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng Corp unit to invest in Ho Chi Minh real estate development

Oxley Holdings responds to SGX queries on its investment in Australian firm

At Skyline, one bitcoin gets you a limo pick-up, champagne, oysters, caviar

Manulife US Reit rides millennial wave

China International unit pays settlement to avoid dispute

Pershing Square, Valeant pay US$290m to end suit

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_010118_1.jpg
Jan 1, 2018
Government & Economy

2017 growth hits 3.5%; PM looks to new year with confidence

Jan 1, 2018
Real Estate

Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate

BT_20180101_RCCOL19XD5_3243266.jpg
Jan 1, 2018
Stocks

Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance

Most Read

1 'Trump Slump' ahead for US stocks in 2018
2 Ripple's rise is poised to rain on Ether's 'flippening' parade
3 Keppel O&M imposes US$8.9m financial sanctions on 12 former and current employees
4 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
5 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_cbd_010118_1.jpg
Jan 1, 2018
Government & Economy

2017 growth hits 3.5%; PM looks to new year with confidence

Jan 1, 2018
Real Estate

Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate

BT_20180101_RCCOL19XD5_3243266.jpg
Jan 1, 2018
Stocks

Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance

BT_20180101_SKYLINE_3243193.jpg
Jan 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

At Skyline, one bitcoin gets you a limo pick-up, champagne, oysters, caviar

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening