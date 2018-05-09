You are here
The sun shines again on Europe: BlackRock
Strategist welcomes stock-picking opportunities from domestic political reforms
Singapore
DOMESTIC and emerging market (EM) demand are solid drivers in Europe right now, with political changes offering investment opportunities, not risk, for savvy stock-pickers.
That is BlackRock product strategist Matt Williams' take, at least. "I was in this region the
