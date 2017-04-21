You are here

TIH Limited says discussions involving a change of control are still ongoing

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 18:08
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

TIH Limited updated shareholders on Friday that the discussions on a potential transaction involving a change of control of the company are still ongoing, and that there is no certainty or assurance that these discussions will result in any transaction.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange, the company said that it will make further announcements as appropriate.

It also advised shareholders from taking any action in respect of their shares which may be prejudicial to their interests, and to exercise caution when dealing in its shares.

