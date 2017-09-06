You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Triyards flags potential threat to going concern

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 15:38
michquah@sph.com.sg@MichelleQuahBT

Triyards.jpg
The firm said in its announcement that it has been unable to deliver certain vessels to clients within their contractual delivery dates.
PHOTO: TRIYARDS

TRIYARDS Holdings on Wednesday afternoon asked for the trading halt on its shares to be converted to a trading suspension, following the group's announcement that it might have a going concern issue.

The firm, which provides engineering, fabrication and ship construction solutions for the global offshore and marine industry, said in its announcement that it has been unable to deliver certain vessels to clients within their contractual delivery dates. While none of these clients have cancelled their orders as a result, negotiations are underway between both sides to establish new delivery timelines.

This, coupled with delays experienced by Triyards in the delivery and collections arising from completed projects from clients affected by a downturn in the industry, has placed Triyards in a position where it is unable to meet certain loan repayments, it said.

"Currently, the group has received demand letters from two of its lenders, for an aggregate overdue loan instalments amounting to approximately US$0.8 million. The group is currently in negotiations with these lenders, the failure of which could potentially result in these lenders calling for the entire outstanding loan amounting to an aggregate sum of approximately US$6.9 million and potential cross default on other loans granted by other financial institutions to the group," it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In light of these developments, Triyards said it is not in a position to reasonably assess its financial position and could have a potential going concern issue until a viable restructuring plan is in place.

It added that it has engaged a financial adviser who is working with the group to come up with a proposed restructuring plan.

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

Noble default-swap verdict in play as test of ISDA system

Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore raises effective interest in Yangon Golden City project

CapitaLand widens Indonesia footprint with serviced residence acquisition

O&M equity: Eyes on banks' responses to haircuts

Noble in tough spot as it strives to revamp debt: chairman

SGX rejects Jaya's pre-clearance plans for reverse-takeover deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

FILES-BRITAIN-INSURANCE-AVIVA-085631.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge

FEL1930-pixgeneric.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Opinion

A merger to better serve Singapore Inc

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6v4f0kfdr136i35h1d2.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Transport

Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000

marina bay 17968192.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Economists maintain Singapore's 2017 growth forecast: MAS

yaohui-pixgeneric-3953 (1).jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore faces a grim labour future as population ages rapidly: Oxford Economics

nmterminal4.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Transport

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 to open on Oct 31: Khaw Boon Wan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening