You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

TT International subsidiary receives statutory demand for S$5.2 million

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 10:37 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

TT International announced late on Monday that its 51 per cent owned subsidiary Big Box has received a statutory demand dated March 13 from the solicitors of SCB Building Construction.

It demands payment of approximately S$5.2 million in respect of a judgment obtained by SCB Building Construction from the Singapore High Court on Jan 25 in its claim against Big Box.

The statutory demand states that if Big Box fails to secure or compound SCB's claim within 21 days from the date of service of the statutory demand, Big Box will be deemed to be unable to pay its debts and SCB will be entitled to make an application for a winding-up order to be made against it.

TT International said that it is assessing the impact of the statutory demand and the possibility of an amicable resolution to the matter. It added that it will keep all stakeholders updated on any material development once available.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Union Gas to purchase entire issued and paid-up capital of U-Gas

CEO of JEP Holdings' unit relinquishes executive director role

GuocoLand's Malaysia unit signs agreements of Stage 2 acquisitions of UK sites

Cosco Shipping unit awards contract to SH Design & Build for Jurong Island Chemical Logistics facility

SGX suspends trading in YuuZoo shares with immediate effect over auditors' inability to give opinion

PSA International full-year net profit up 5.1% to S$1.23 billion

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
3 En-bloc fever may be cooling
4 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Stanchart.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches

Standard Chartered
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

pacific mansion.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal

Mar 20, 2018
Real Estate

Peak Court owners launch en bloc tender with S$106m asking price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening