UBS boosts compensation for CEO and staff after profit rises

Sergio Ermotti's pay raised to 14.2m Swiss francs from 13.7m in 2016
Sat, Mar 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM

In awarding Mr Ermotti's pay, UBS said that "overall performance exceeded plan despite significant market headwinds".

Zurich

UBS Group AG boosted chief executive officer Sergio Ermotti's pay and increased the bank's bonus pool by about 6 per cent after underlying profit rose.

The Zurich-based lender boosted the bonus pool for 2017 to 3.1 billion Swiss francs (S$4.3 billion), according to its

