UK high street retailers throw their weight behind online ops

Fashion retailers shift capital away from stores but move online also brings new challenges
Monday, January 23, 2017 - 05:50

Next, which failed to keep up with rivals for a second Christmas in a row, will spend £10 million to improve its online operations and marketing.
BRITISH fashion retailers will switch their spending firepower to technology from the high street in 2017 after online shopping became the key driver of sales growth over the all-important festive period.

Marks & Spencer is investing in apps, its website and logistics,

