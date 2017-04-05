You are here
Unusual Group launches S$19.4m IPO via placement
Film and TV content producer mm2 spins off its events production unit on Catalist
FILM and TV content producer mm2 Asia has launched the initial public offering (IPO) of its events production unit, the Unusual Group, on the junior Catalist board, seeking to raise about S$19.4 million via placement. There was no retail tranche.
The spun-off Unusual
