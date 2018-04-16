You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOB, China fintech Pintec in joint venture to offer credit services in South-east Asia

Mon, Apr 16, 2018 - 8:00 AM
UPDATED Mon, Apr 16, 2018 - 3:40 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) has entered into an agreement with Beijing-based financial technology firm Pintec Technology Holdings to set up a joint venture company, Avatec.ai.

UOB will have a 60 per cent stake in the joint venture, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Avatec will have an issued and paid-up capital of up to S$10 million and will be a subsidiary of UOB.

It will offer credit services and solutions, primarily in South-east Asian countries. In particular, it aims to tap data technology for credit assessment, scoring and selection, with commercial applications supporting micro, consumer and small and medium enterprise lending activities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Avatec will launch its next-generation digital credit assessment solution in Indonesia, followed by other South-east Asian markets within the next two years, the bank said at a press briefing on Monday.

UOB cited data from KPMG showing that only 27 per cent of South-east Asia's 600 million people hold a bank account, suggesting that many people are still underserved in terms of accessing credit.

Dennis Khoo, UOB's head of regional digital bank and strategic initiatives, said during the briefing that with the availability of non-bank information today, banks can access about 10 times the data points that they tap. These data points allow banks to extend loans to clients who previously did not have access to credit, and at lower loss rates.

He said that such a collaboration is likely the first for a regional bank, and is the first in a series of "groundbreaking digital initiatives" that will be launched by UOB in 2018.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180416_JLSC_3396252.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart rides return of trade flows

BP_cbd_160418_14.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry

BT_20180416_KRSHOP16_3396225.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Real Estate

Shophouse deals cross S$500m year to date

Most Read

1 Fortis' woes pile pressure on Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust
2 80% of EC units at Rivercove Residences sold
3 Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry
4 Singapore welcomes US move to rejoin TPP, but economists ask if it's for real
5 Competition panel's interim measures raise some eyebrows
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGhousing_160418_82.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Real Estate

URA seeks views on 90-day rental cap, 80% approval for strata-titled homes for Airbnb-style rentals

Tapestry.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' private home sales rise 86.5% to 716 units in March from previous month

Apr 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble wins Elman's support after giving shareholders 15% of New Noble

Apr 16, 2018
Transport

Construction for Singapore's end of high-speed rail expected to start in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening