UOB partners Santander UK to support clients

The two banks are targeting SMEs with annual revenues of S$20m to S$200m - or £6.5 million and above - to tap industry insights and business connections for expansion
Thu, May 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Sam Cheong, head of UOB's foreign direct investments advisory: "We're likely to see more UK firms seeking expansion in South-east Asia."

Singapore

UNITED Overseas Bank and Santander UK have teamed up to help companies that intend to do business between South-east Asia and the United Kingdom.

The alliance brings together the complementary strengths of both banks - such as local market knowledge and regional presence

