UOB partners Santander UK to support clients
The two banks are targeting SMEs with annual revenues of S$20m to S$200m - or £6.5 million and above - to tap industry insights and business connections for expansion
Singapore
UNITED Overseas Bank and Santander UK have teamed up to help companies that intend to do business between South-east Asia and the United Kingdom.
The alliance brings together the complementary strengths of both banks - such as local market knowledge and regional presence
