You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOL Group's Q1 profit dips 8%

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 8:36 PM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

UOL Group, which is slated to launch its boutique freehold project, Amber45, this weekend, said its net profit for the first quarter ended March 31 fell 8 per cent to S$73.82 million.

Its net profit would have been higher if not for the S$7.6 million amortisation and depreciation of fair value uplifts in the first quarter under a purchase price allocation exercise when United Industrial Corporation (UIC) was accounted as a UOL subsidiary from Sept 1, 2017, it added.

Group revenue surged 89 per cent to S$661 million on higher contributions from its three core business segments - property development, property investments, as well as hotel operations.

The consolidation of UIC group and the associated and joint-venture companies of UOL Group and UIC Group added S$316.2 million to UOL's top line during the first three months of the financial year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Excluding the effects of the UIC consolidation, revenue from property development fell 7 per cent or S$12.1 million with the completion of Riverbank@Fernvale in March 2017, while hotel ownership and operations improved 9 per cent or S$9 million due mainly to maiden contribution from Pan Pacific Melbourne which was acquired last July. Also, property investments fell 4 per cent or S$2.3 million as a result of lower contribution from OneKM mall.

As of Friday, UOL's interest in UIC has crept up to 49.85 per cent, after it acquired 60,300 shares on Friday in the open market at around S$3.25 apiece.

UOL said group expenses rose 67 per cent to S$104 million following the UIC consolidation and higher borrowings for the construction of One Bishopsgate Plaza in London and the acquisition of Pan Pacific Melbourne.

Its marketing and distribution expenses increased 34 per cent to S$21.4 million, while administrative expenses rose 55 per cent to S$30.1 million; finance expenses and other operating expenses jumped 52 per cent and 114 per cent to S$12.2 million and S$40.2 million, respectively.

UOL noted that prices of private residential properties in Singapore are trending upwards, and that office rents could continue its upward momentum on steady demand and decreasing supply. Retail rents, however, could remain under pressure from e-commerce.

"The hospitality sector in Asia-Pacific is set to benefit from the improving global economic outlook except in China and Myanmar, where trading conditions remain challenging," it said.

Meanwhile, the performance of its two commercial properties in Midtown London is expected to remain steady although economic and political uncertainties could weigh on the London property market.

In Singapore, the 139 units at Amber45, a freehold project in East Coast that sits on a site acquired by private treaty from a single owner, have guide prices starting from S$1.45 million for a two-bedroom unit of 614 sq ft, S$2.5 million for a three-bedroom unit of 1,130 sq ft and S$3 million for a four-bedroom unit of 1,346 sq ft.

UOL's 729-unit waterfront development on the former Raintree Gardens site, a 50-50 joint venture with UIC, is expected to be launched in the second half of this year.

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales drop 1.5% in March, driven down by slump in car sales

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Anwar_110518_86.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir

May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former Genting Singapore VP admits to insider trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening