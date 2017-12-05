US probe jitters weigh on S'pore shares

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
THE volatility perpetuated by US President Donald Trump is back and this time Asian markets seem to be torn as to how worried they should really be.
Following the tumbling on Wall Street over the weekend after Mr Trump's former top aide, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI,
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo