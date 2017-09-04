US stocks weather the storm to hit new highs

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
US stocks rose last week as traders bet that a "Goldilocks" scenario of strong growth without high inflation would survive one of the biggest natural catastrophes in the nation's history.
Hurricane Harvey stalled over Houston, dumping a year's worth of rain on the fourth largest US city
