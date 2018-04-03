You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Amount is more than twice what he earned the year before, not counting share-based payments
Tue, Apr 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Chairman and CEO Wong Ngit Liong earned more than DBS CEO Piyush Gupta, who got S$10.3 million last year in cash and shares; or UOB CEO Wee Ee Cheong, who got S$9.4 million in 2017.

Singapore

THE boss of Venture Corp earned S$12 million in pay last year, more than double what he took home the year before as the global electronics services provider's profits more than doubled in 2017.

Chairman and chief executive Wong Ngit Liong received a S$12 million remuneration package last year - not counting share-based payments - up on the S$5.5 million he reaped in 2016 and easily eclipsing what Singapore's top bankers got paid.

DBS Group Holdings chief executive Piyush Gupta got a 23 per cent pay rise to S$10.3 million last year, in cash and shares combined.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

United Overseas Bank chief executive Wee Ee Cheong got an 11 per cent pay rise to S$9.4 million in 2017.

Venture Corp's shareholders, however, enjoyed a blockbuster year.

"Inclusive of the proposed dividend, total shareholders return for the financial year 2017 approximates 110 per cent, ahead of the 17.4 per cent rise in the Straits Times Index in 2017," Mr Wong wrote in Venture's annual report out on Monday.

He added: "Many global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) in leading technology domains have selected Venture as their preferred partner. Over the years, we have built deeper and stronger collaboration with these technology leaders . . . Venture continues to strengthen its own capabilities to enhance our attractiveness as a key contributing partner."

He owns a 7.08 per cent stake in Venture, after exercising employee share options and scooping up more shares from the market over the last year.

Venture has become the market darling after leading a rally in manufacturing stocks here over the last year.

For the whole of 2017, its full-year net profit jumped 106.3 per cent to S$372.8 million, beating street estimates.

Revenue hit a record S$4 billion, up 39.3 per cent from 2016 as its efforts to deepen ties with customers by positioning itself as a research and design, manufacturing process and supply chain expert paid off.

Venture, which began as a contract manufacturer, was listed here in 1992 at an IPO price of S$0.40. It joined the Straits Times Index as a constituent stock in January.

Venture shares closed three cents or 0.11 per cent higher at S$28.14 on Monday.

Companies & Markets

Does Ezion need new round of debt refinancing to be viable?

JV with SIA reaping healthy commercial growth: Lufthansa

Changing hands

Quotation of taxable book-entry Singapore Government Bonds

ASTI to sell core semiconductor units for S$90m, plus S$38m in dividends

Keppel has received almost full sum in 2.9b yuan sale of marina project

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

Most Read

1 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
2 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
3 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
4 Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (S), ASTI Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

BT_20180403_VIPMI3_33769071.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Infographics

Singapore manufacturing grows for 19th straight month

BP_ChinaUS_030418_6.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump to unveil China tariff list this week, targeting tech goods

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening