Viva Industrial Trust's Q4 DPS up 7.7%

VIVA Industrial Trust (VIT) on Thursday reported a 7.7 per cent year-on-year increase in distribution per stapled security (DPS) to 1.760 Singapore cents for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2016.

VIVA Industrial Trust (VIT) on Thursday reported a 7.7 per cent year-on-year increase in distribution per stapled security (DPS) to 1.760 Singapore cents for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2016.

The trust said the DPS growth came on the back of a steady rise in distributable income, which went up by 27.9 per cent to reach S$15.9 million in Q4.

Gross revenue rose 29.8 per cent to S$25.57 million for the quarter, while net property income rose 31.7 per cent to S$18.08 million.

VIT will hold an analyst and media briefing at 2.30pm on Thursday.