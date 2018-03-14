You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Volkswagen CEO's pay package soars on record group profit

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180314_JHVW14PR7V_3349320.jpg
Mr Mueller earned 10.14m euros in pay and benefits in 2017.

Berlin

VOLKSWAGEN group's record earnings drove up chief executive Matthias Mueller's salary package by about 40 per cent last year, to 10.14 million euros (S$16.44 million) in pay and benefits, the carmaker said on Tuesday.

A year ago, Europe's largest carmaker introduced new compensation rules for managers to curb investor criticism over big bonuses paid to executives in the wake of its 2015 "dieselgate" emissions scandal.

Mr Mueller, 64, whose contract expires in 2020, earned almost a fifth more than the 8.6 million euros that Daimler chief executive Dieter Zetsche made for 2017, when Daimler's Mercedes-Benz brand beat rivals Audi and BMW in global luxury car sales for a second year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Volkswagen group nearly doubled its 2017 operating profit even as it pushes a costly strategic shift to electric and self-driving cars and grapples with its emissions scandal.

In 2016, Mr Mueller had earned 7.3 million euros under VW's then backward-looking remuneration system, which allowed bonuses to be partly based on VW's performance over the previous two years.

Under the new rules, the carmaker's supervisory board capped total pay for its CEO at 10 million euros and other top managers at 5.5 million euros.

Under Germany's HGB commercial code, overall compensation of VW group's top executive board jumped 27 per cent to 50.3 million euros last year from 39.6 million a year earlier, VW said.

Sources at VW said Mr Mueller's salary package exceeded the 10 million limit because of perks and retirement provisions that are usually included under HGB rules. Without those, the CEO would have earned about 9.5 million euros. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

graduates.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy

BT_20180314_KRLUXE1WDW_3349359.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Real Estate

CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform
4 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
5 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_151217_70.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS to reduce duplication and automate data submission from financial institutions

nz_noble_14.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group share trading halted pending statement

HDB flats.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private condo rents up by 1% in February; HDB rents rise 0.5%: SRX

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening