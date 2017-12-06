You are here

Wee Hur moves to sell Australia land for A$79m

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 10:05 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

PROPERTY firm Wee Hur Holdings on Wednesday said it has entered into a put and call option agreement to sell a plot of land fronting Ann Street, Brisbane, Australia for A$79 million (S$81.2 million).

This follows approval obtained from Wee Hur shareholders in late April to sell the land to Mirvac Projects Pty Ltd.

