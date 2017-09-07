Will the research conundrum ever be resolved?

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
EVERY day in the local stock market over the past two months the shares of Rowsley Holdings, the diversified real estate company controlled by well-known local businessman and billionaire Peter Lim, have been among the most actively traded.
This is only to be expected since it was
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal