You are here
STOCKS
With HK closed, it's quiet on trading front
STI trades within narrow band before ending with 8.45-point loss at 3,179.06; Chasen Holdings is day's most active stock
WITH Hong Kong closed for the Ching Ming festival, trading here on Tuesday was quiet ahead of US President Donald Trump's meeting with China's President Xi Jinping on Friday.
The Straits Times Index (STI) traded within a narrow band before finishing with an 8.45-point loss at 3,179.06,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg