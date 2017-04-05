You are here

With HK closed, it's quiet on trading front

STI trades within narrow band before ending with 8.45-point loss at 3,179.06; Chasen Holdings is day's most active stock
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 05:50
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

WITH Hong Kong closed for the Ching Ming festival, trading here on Tuesday was quiet ahead of US President Donald Trump's meeting with China's President Xi Jinping on Friday.

The Straits Times Index (STI) traded within a narrow band before finishing with an 8.45-point loss at 3,179.06,

