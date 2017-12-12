Woh Hup unit launches VC fund, invests in co-living startup

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Singapore
WOH Hup unit Aurum Investments has launched a double-digit multi-million venture capital fund, and invested US$1.5 million in seed funding in co-living startup Hmlet.
This comes amid a growing trend of traditional property firms dipping their toes into property technology
