Yamada Green's release of FY2017 results delayed as fire destroys documents

Singapore
A FIRE incident which destroyed certain finance documents and computer hardware containing finance information has led Yamada Green Resources to delay the release of its financial results for the full year ended June 30 (FY2017).
The supplier of edible fungi operating
