You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang to raise S$208.8m via share placement to fund new investments

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 08:19
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

5-ns-Yangzijiang Shipbuilding -020317.jpg
The Chinese shipbuilder is looking to raise net proceeds of S$208.8 million by placing out 137 million new shares at S$1.53 each to institutional investors and other investors.
PHOTO: YANGZIJIANG ANNUAL REPORT

CHINESE shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding is looking to raise net proceeds of S$208.8 million by placing out 137 million new shares at S$1.53 each to institutional investors and other investors.

The placement price represents a discount of about 4.07 per cent to the volume weighted average price of S$1.5949 for trades done for the full market day of Aug 29, 2017.

The placement shares represent about 3.6 per cent of the existing share capital, and about 3.5 per cent of the enlarged share capital of the company.

"The company intends to use up to 50 per cent of the net proceeds to fund new investments and business expansion through acquisitions, joint ventures and/or strategic alliances as and when opportunities arise, with the remainder to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes of the group, including the repayment of bank borrowings and loans," it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

Sembcorp to fully own India renewable energy business Sembcorp Green Infra

M1, StarHub offer unlimited-data mobile plans

SBI Offshore has yet to deal with the elephant in the boardroom

Cityneon owns Jurassic World exhibition

Hiring in South-east Asia finance sector stays cautious

Thumping vote for Cosco's 1.46b yuan yard divestment

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
5 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

m1.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Companies & Markets

M1, StarHub offer unlimited-data mobile plans

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening