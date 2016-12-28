You are here

Home > Consumer

Amazon says 2016 holiday season "best-ever"

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 00:23

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com Inc said it had its best-ever holiday season, shipping more than one billion items worldwide through its Prime membership program.

The company said on Tuesday more than 72 per cent of its customers worldwide shopped through mobile devices, adding that Dec 19 was the busiest shopping day this holiday season.

The Amazon Echo home assistant and its smaller version, Echo Dot, were best sellers, said Jeff Wilke, chief executive of Amazon's Worldwide Consumer division.

"Despite our best efforts and ramped-up production, we still had trouble keeping them in stock," he said.

Other best sellers included 72-pack Keurig K-Cups, the movie Finding Dory, Samsung Electronic Co Ltd's Gear VR virtual reality headset and Nintendo Co Ltd's Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon role-playing video games, the company said.

Amazon's shares were up 1.4 per cent at US$771.24 in morning trading.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments
3 More changes to Companies Act proposed
4 AusGroup flags potential event of default
5 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening