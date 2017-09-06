Angry Birds maker Rovio plans IPO to fly higher

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Helsinki
THE maker of hit mobile phone game Angry Birds is planning an initial public offering to raise around 30 million euros (S$48.3 million) and potentially use its shares to make acquisitions.
Finland's Rovio Entertainment Ltd said on Tuesday that existing shareholders, which
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal