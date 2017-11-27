You are here

Home > Consumer

AstraZeneca steps up China push with new drug joint venture

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 3:08 PM

2017-11-09T113917Z_697703523_RC17B16450E0_RTRMADP_3_ASTRAZENECA-RESULTS.JPG
Drugmaker AstraZeneca plans to turbo-charge its already substantial Chinese business through a new drug development joint venture with a state-backed private equity fund.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Drugmaker AstraZeneca plans to turbo-charge its already substantial Chinese business through a new drug development joint venture with a state-backed private equity fund.

The stand-alone business, Dizal Pharmaceutical, will be owned equally with the Chinese Future Industry Investment Fund (FIIF), which is part-owned by the China State Development & Investment Corporation, the companies said on Monday.

By getting into bed with a local player, AstraZeneca aims to ride a wave of regulatory reform in China's pharmaceuticals sector and get new drugs to market more quickly.

It dovetails with Beijing's desire to see more "discovered-in-China" drugs as the country targets life sciences for growth. The FIIF's remit in pharmaceuticals is to promote such local drug development and manufacturing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China is now the world's second-largest drugs market after the United States, with more cases of cancer and diabetes than any other nation, creating a big opportunity for local and international drug companies.

Recently, the China Food and Drug Administration has taken steps to accelerate new drug approvals, while local funding agencies are also moving faster to agree payments for innovative drugs, albeit with some tough negotiations on pricing.

The reforms have triggered growing interest in China as a centre for drug development, reflected in a wave of initial public offerings and licensing deals with foreign drug companies.

In the case of the new joint venture, Dizal will incorporate all the scientific and technical capacity of AstraZeneca's existing Innovation Center China (ICC) in Shanghai, including exclusive rights to three drugs in pre-clinical development.

Dizal's chief executive will be Xiaolin Zhang, previously head of the ICC, and all ICC staff have been invited to join the new company.

In exchange for the AstraZeneca assets, FIIF will provide development funding and expertise in establishing strategic partnerships in China. There are no upfront payments.

As and when new Dizal drugs reach the market, AstraZeneca is likely to receive income from the venture as a dividend, a company spokesman said.

China has been a bright spot for AstraZeneca as it struggles with patent losses on past blockbuster medicines and the country now accounts for 15 per cent of group product sales - a far higher proportion than at other big pharma companies. China sales were US$2.14 billion in the first nine months of 2017.

The success is in contrast to British rival GlaxoSmithKline , which is still suffering falling Chinese sales after a bribery scandal that landed it with a record fine in 2014.

Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said AstraZeneca's new joint venture would reinforce its strong position in China, while also creating opportunities to supply future China-discovered drugs to international markets.

"We aim to accelerate the local discovery and development of innovative, affordable medicines for patients in China and around the world," he said.

REUTERS

Consumer

SPH Buzz, Mastercard launch hybrid convenience store

Vietnam brewer Sabeco gets strong response at Singapore investor roadshow: chairman

Malaysia's Supermax shares slide after founder convicted of insider trading

China pork price slide seen forcing U.S. Smithfield to boost exports elsewhere

Meredith agrees to buy Time Inc with Koch Brothers backing

WH Group woos Chinese eaters with spicy pork, sticky rice sausages

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
2 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
3 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
4 Panic reigns as China railway play Midas falls to historic lows
5 Kell Jay Lim
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB to upskill 900 staff in professional conversional programme

Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3

UnionPay QR code
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UnionPay QR code payments to be launched across all six AsiaMalls shopping centres in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening