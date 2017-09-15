You are here

Home > Consumer

Australian retail stalwart Myer reports worst annual profit since listing

Friday, September 15, 2017 - 05:50

Sydney

AUSTRALIA'S biggest department store operator Myer Holdings on Thursday posted its lowest annual profit since listing amid a seemingly unstoppable wave of competition, and warned that it was continuing to trade below expectations.

The retailer also matched the previous year'

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Consumer

Zenith CEO goes against the grain for greater gain

Chocolate industry killing Ivory Coast's forests, report warns

Daimler invests in fast-charging electric battery firm StoreDot

Lotte Shopping picks Goldman to manage sales of supermarkets in China

Hermes cautions over impact of strong euro as H1 profits hit record high

Apple is said to discuss US$3b stake in Bain chip bid

Editor's Choice

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Singapore telco stocks little changed after latest iPhone launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

BT_20170915_NEWPIC_3086968.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Real Estate

Pine Grove owners expect at least S$1.65b in 3rd en bloc sale bid

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening