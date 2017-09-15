Australian retail stalwart Myer reports worst annual profit since listing

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Sydney
AUSTRALIA'S biggest department store operator Myer Holdings on Thursday posted its lowest annual profit since listing amid a seemingly unstoppable wave of competition, and warned that it was continuing to trade below expectations.
The retailer also matched the previous year'
